Man who killed Polly Klaas seeks to have death sentence overturned More than three decades after 12-year-old Polly Klaas was murdered in Petaluma, her killer is seeking to overturn his death sentence. Len Ramirez reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv