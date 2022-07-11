Watch CBS News

Local doctor explains what causes Listeria

KPIX 5's Gianna Franco sits down with Dr. Ryan Ribeira from Stanford Health Care. They discuss what can cause listeria following a recent outbreak. They also talk about how it can affect pregnant or immunocompromised people.
