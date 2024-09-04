Watch CBS News

Livermore pool a popular place as late summer heat wave grips East Bay

As a late summer heat wave sends temperatures soaring, especially in the inland East Bay, people are trying to find ways to beat the heat. Veronica Macias reports from the Livermore Aquatic Center, where people were hitting the pool early Wednesday. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.