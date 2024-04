Labor Department reports 303,000 new U.S. jobs added in March CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger breaks down the monthly statistics of the economic report and how the new minimum wage outpaces inflation. For more analysis go to www.jillonmoney.com. (04-05-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv