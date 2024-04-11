KPIX Archive: O.J. Simpson comments on athletes making political statements in 1967 interview
In this archival KPIX interview from 1967, then USC football player O.J. Simpson talks about political statements being made by collegiate contemporaries Lew Alcindor (before he became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) and SJSU track star Tommie Smith. Read more here.
Website: http://kpix.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv