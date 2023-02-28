Watch CBS News

Kids in Crisis: Warning signs of mental illness

Dr. Victor Carrion, Vice-Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University, discusses how doctors diagnose mental illness in children, how it's treated, and what parents can do if their child may be experiencing mental health issues
