Watch CBS News

Kid Critics: "Mrs. Doubtfire" the new comedy musical

KPIX has partnered up with BroadwaySF where we let kids be the reporter and ask the questions! Check out our young theater critic preview, Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical with Aaron Kaburick who plays Mrs. Doubtfire in the touring cast! The musical hits the Orpheum Theatre’s stage in July. (07-25-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.