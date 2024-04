Jefferson Award Winner: Meghan Freebeck A San Francisco-based nonprofit created by this week's Jefferson Award winner helps low income and unsheltered people stay healthy and feel good about themselves. Sharon Chin reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv