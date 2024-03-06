Watch CBS News

Jefferson Award Winner: Janet Frazier

A Concord woman's nonprofit that brings comfort and support for families with critically-ill children in the hospital has continued to grow since KPIX first spotlighted the Jefferson Award winner in 2005. Sharon Chin reports. (3/6/24)
