Israel hits Iran with retaliatory missile strike; U.S. urges de-escalation Tensions in the Middle East remain high after Israel's retaliatory missile strike on Iran Thursday night. The Biden administration would not say if it was told about the strike beforhand, but says it is now focused on de-escalation. Natalie Brand reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv