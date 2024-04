Iranians in Bay Area apprehensive following attack on Israel With the recent escalation of attacks between Israel and Iran, Iranians in the Bay Area are praying for peace and the safety of their loved ones. Andrea Nakano reports. (4-14-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv