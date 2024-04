Iran launches drones toward Israel in retaliatory attack after consulate strike in Syria Iran on Saturday launched a retaliatory attack, sending a swarm of drones toward Israel. The attack is in response to an Israeli strike on an Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, earlier this month. Israel has deployed all of its air defense systems, closed its air space, and its war cabinet has convened to monitor the situation. Debora Patta has the latest from Tel Aviv.