Watch CBS News

Interview: It's Game time

Morning anchors Gianna Franco and Nicole Zalomis talk with former NFL "Tank Williams" to break down the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, dominating them with a score of 34 - 3.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.