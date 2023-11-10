Watch CBS News

Interview: Big Brother Winner

After a record-setting 100 days inside the Big Brother household... A winner has finally been crowned! Morning anchor Gianna Franco speaks with Jag Bains to talk about his victory, and becoming the first Sikh-American to win the reality show.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.