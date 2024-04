Inflation ticks up in March for 3rd straight month The March consumer price index showed inflation is still a sticky problem for the U.S. economy — the third straight month that prices have accelerated. Interview with CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv