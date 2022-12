In homecoming, Tom Brady's Bucs set to face off against 49ers at Levi's Stadium In what will likely be his final game playing in front of Bay Area fans, San Mateo native Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium this Sunday. KPIX 5's Vern Glenn talks to Tom Brady Sr. about the matchup. (12/8/22)