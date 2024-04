How "Fire Country" reflects actor Max Thieriot's experiences in Northern California Actor Max Thieriot joins Gianna Franco to talk about his experience producing the CBS show and what he looks forward to in the third season. Watch “Fire Country” on KPIX and stream on Paramount+. (04-30-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv