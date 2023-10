Advertise With Us

Debora Patta reports on health care in Gaza approaching collapse as Israeli assault continues (10-26-2023)

Hospitals in Gaza face catastrophic shortages of fuel, water and supplies Debora Patta reports on health care in Gaza approaching collapse as Israeli assault continues (10-26-2023)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On