Advertise With Us

Alexis Garcia talks about her dance group -- Ome Tekpaki -- ethnic routines to honor Mexican heritage

Hispanic Heritage: Ome Tekpati keeps Aztec dancing alive in Bay Area Alexis Garcia talks about her dance group -- Ome Tekpaki -- ethnic routines to honor Mexican heritage

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On