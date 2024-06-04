Hal the Hot Dog Guy makes special trip to work Ballers' opening home series
Juliette Goodrich interviews veteran Oakland A's vendor Hal the Hot Dog Guy, who made a special return to Oakland to sell hot dogs during the opening home series for the Ballers.
