Hal the Hot Dog Guy makes special trip to work Ballers' opening home series Juliette Goodrich interviews veteran Oakland A's vendor Hal the Hot Dog Guy, who made a special return to Oakland to sell hot dogs during the opening home series for the Ballers. Read more on the Ballers: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/tag/oakland-ballers/ Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv