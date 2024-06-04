Watch CBS News

Hal the Hot Dog Guy makes special trip to work Ballers' opening home series

Juliette Goodrich interviews veteran Oakland A's vendor Hal the Hot Dog Guy, who made a special return to Oakland to sell hot dogs during the opening home series for the Ballers. Read more on the Ballers: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/tag/oakland-ballers/ Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.