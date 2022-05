Grilling tips from Chef Darryl Bell, owner of Stateline Road 816 Barbecue Sauce Chef de Cuisine Darryl Bell, Jr. of Press Restaurant in Napa welcomes BR to his home to share Kansas-style barbecue grilling tips and the story of of his Stateline Road 816 Barbecue Sauce. Order the sauce, rub and brine at stateline-road.com.