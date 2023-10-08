Advertise With Us

Gov. Newsom took action on a number of bills Saturday. Kenny Choi reports. (10-7-23)

Gov. Newsom signs, vetoes bills on busy Saturday Gov. Newsom took action on a number of bills Saturday. Kenny Choi reports. (10-7-23)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On