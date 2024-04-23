Google fires additional workers following protests over Israel government contract Google confirmed Tuesday morning that it has fired additional employees for being involved in protests at the tech company's Sunnyvale and New York City offices to oppose a $1.2 billion contract with Israel amid the war in Gaza. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv