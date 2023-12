Golden Sol Wellness Bar a new non-alcoholic bar in Pacifica opens The Golden Sol Wellness Bar is a new non-alcoholic bar in Pacifica created by a mom and three daughters supporting one another by taking a break from drinking to regain mental clarity. They are kicking off the new year from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1905 Palmetto Avenue. (12-29-23)