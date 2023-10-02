Genetic factor could provide protection against Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease A study led by Stanford Medicine found that a single genetic factor could provide some people with a level of protection against Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease. CBS News Bay Area anchor Elizabeth Cook talks to Emmanuel Mignot, PhD, Professor of Sleep Medicine at Stanford and one of the study's senior authors, about how that single genetic factor could work to serve as protection, and if this means there could be some sort of link between Alzheimer's and Parkinson's