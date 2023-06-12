Watch CBS News

Game Day: Stars Are Out At Sonoma Raceway

Nascar's annual stop at Sonoma raceway brought out the stars. Vern Glenn speaks with actor Adam Devine, WWE star Braun Strowman, NFL running back and Nascar ambassador Alvin Kamara and takes a lap with a Nascar driver. (6-12-23)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.