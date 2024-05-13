Watch CBS News

Game Day: Giants Walk-Off Reds On Mother's Day

Matt Lively reports from Oracle Park after Casey Schmitt hit a walk-off double with his mom in the stands on Mother's Day to beat the Reds to clinch the series despite injuries beginning to pile up for San Francisco. (5-13-24)
