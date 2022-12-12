Watch CBS News

Game Day: Curry Named SI Sportsperson of the Year

Warriors Steph Curry made history last week becoming just the fourth athlete to win Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the year a second time. Charlie Walter spoke to Curry, his teammates, coaches and family on the red carpet. (12-12-22)
