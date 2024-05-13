Watch CBS News

Game Day: Couple Goes All-In Together

Vern Glenn reports on Michael and Veronica Persky who compete together and against each other at the poker table. But before heading to the World Series of Poker the couple took on Vern at the tables. (5-13-24)
