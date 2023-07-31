Watch CBS News

Game Day: 49ers Training Camp Talk With Cam Inman

Nearly a week into training camp Bay Area News Group 49ers beat writer Cam Inman joins Matt Livley to discuss San Francisco's QB situation, the ongoing Nick Bosa contract negotiations and what player has impressed most in camp. (7-31-23)
