Game Day: 49ers, Purdy Dominate Brady and Bucs

Rookie Brock Purdy outdueled 45-year old Tom Brady in the 49ers 35-7 blow out of the Bucs. Charlie Walter reports from the locker room and 49ers beat writer Cam Inman breaks down San Francisco's sixth straight win. (12-12-22)
