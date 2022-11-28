Watch CBS News

Game Day: 49ers defense extends scoreless streak

Charlie Walter's postgame report from Levi's Stadium following the 49ers 13-0 win against the New Orleans Saints. San Francisco has not allowed a point after halftime in the last four games. (11-28-22)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.