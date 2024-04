Friday morning First Alert Weather forecast 4/26/24 Darren Peck takes a look at how the gloomy-looking conditions around the Bay Area are about to change. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv