Advertise With Us

Fremont's Safe Sleeping program registers people's cars and affords them safe spaces to park overnight at area churches. Andria Borba reports. (7-28-22)

Fremont sees sharp rise in homelessness Fremont's Safe Sleeping program registers people's cars and affords them safe spaces to park overnight at area churches. Andria Borba reports. (7-28-22)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On