Former KPIX 5 reporter Hank Plante compares response to monkeypox to early days of AIDS epidemic The slow response by the federal government to monkeypox is being compared by some to their poor response to the AIDS crisis. Others say it's simply burnout after COVID that's slowing things down. Former KPIX 5 reporter Hank Plante, whose award-winning reports chronicled the AIDS epidemic, offers his insight.