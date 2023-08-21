Flu, Covid and RSV: Preventing another 'Tripledemic' As summer nears its end and the school year begins, it's a good time to think about getting those fall vaccinations against viruses that circulate in colder weather. A so-called 'Tripledemic' of Covid-19, the flu and RSV spread throughout the country last winter. To prevent a repeat, health officials are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and the flu, and now there are new protections against RSV. CBS News Bay Area's Ryan Yamamoto asks Dr. Jorge Salinas, infectious diseases specialist at Stanford Health Care, about the recommended vaccines