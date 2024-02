Florida man pleads not guilty to stealing small plane in Palo Alto, making emergency beach landing Elizabeth Cook reports on Miami resident Luiz Gustavo Aires being arraigned for stealing a small plane from the Palo Alto Airport last week. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3Uyzhxw Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv