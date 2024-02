Jessica Burch gives the forecast for continuing scattered showers following Sunday's powerful storm. #storm #rain #flooding #atmosphericriver #BayAreastorm

First Alert Weather: Monday Afternoon Forecast 2-5-24 Jessica Burch gives the forecast for continuing scattered showers following Sunday's powerful storm. #storm #rain #flooding #atmosphericriver #BayAreastorm

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On