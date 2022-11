Advertise With Us

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison.

Feds demand 15-year prison sentence for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On