FDA approves first pill for postpartum depression

CBS News Bay Area anchor Elizabeth Cook asks Danielle Panelli, OB/GYN at Stanford Health Care about zuranolone, the first pill approved by the FDA for postpartum depression, how it works, and about any possible side effects
