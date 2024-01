FAA: Grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 jets to return to service after inspections Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun was back on Capitol Hill Thursday, meeting with lawmakers in an effort to address safety concerns following the Alaska Airlines door blowout. The Federal Aviation Administration also said that it has cleared the way for grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft to return to service after each undergoes a rigorous inspection and maintenance process. Kris Van Cleave has more.