Experience Neverland in the "Peter Pan" musical coming to San Jose

Award-winning musical “Peter Pan” is being performed in San Jose at San Jose’s Center for Performing Arts until Sunday. Star of the show Shefali Deshpande who plays Mrs. Darling joins the Morning Edition on details of the Neverland experience. (06-25-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
