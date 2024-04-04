Watch CBS News

“Elsbeth” is back with a new season set in New York

Gianna Franco interviews actor Carrie Preston, who plays the main character Elsbeth, on returning for a new season and details of what’s to come for the lawyer’s new voyage in New York in tonight’s new episode. Watch on KPIX or stream on Paramount+. (04-04-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
