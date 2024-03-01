Watch CBS News

Elon Musk sues OpenAI

The Tesla CEO claims the San Francisco-based AI company abandoned its mission statement by putting profits over benefiting humanity. UC Berkeley Haas School of Business professor Olaf Groth, PhD, explains what led up to this lawsuit.
