Elmo and friends from Sesame Street advocate for checking in on your loved ones May is Mental Health Awareness Month and our friends from Sesame Street talked to us about checking in with our loved ones and ourselves! The Sesame Workshop is a non-profit educational organization focused on the emotional well-being of children and families. Elmo, Rosita, and the Vice President of Program Education, Rocio Glalarza join to discuss more. (05-08-2024)