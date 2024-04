Efforts underway to protect Puerto Rican parrot that is critically endangered David Schechter reports on the people trying to save one of the most critically endangered bird species in the world. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv