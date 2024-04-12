Watch CBS News

Eagle Scout Ceremony held to recognize newly ranked groups in the Bay Area

Reed Cowan joined an awards ceremony honoring hundreds of Bay Area Eagle Scouts, their parents, and leaders. Among the scouts, was Chase, who won the Eagle Scout Project of the year for 2024. Chase built an outdoor kitchen for youth in Richmond, to gather, learn skills, and build friendships bonds. (04-08-2024)
