Dr. Jovan Scott Lewis talks to BR about historic Tulsa & reparations Dr. Jovan Scott Lewis, Chair and Associate Prof. of Geography at UC Berkeley, is a member of Gov. Newsom's Task Force on Reparations. Since 2014, Dr. Lewis has been researching Tulsa, Oklahoma and the history of Greenwood. In Part One of his interview with BR's Jan Mabry, he connects his research on historic Tulsa to current events. In Part Two, he makes the case for reparations and talks about the challenges would blacks face in a post-reparation society.