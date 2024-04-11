"Dora" returns with all-new adventures on Paramount+ The original voice of Dora, Kathleen Herles, is now starring as Mami in the new "Dora" alongside Diana Zermeño. Kathleen talks about passing the baton and how Diana takes on the new role. The first 20 episodes of "Dora" will be available to stream on 04/12/2024 on Paramount+. (04/11/2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv