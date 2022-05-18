Watch CBS News

Don't miss the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience

Chef Dustin Vallette, owner of The Matheson and president of Sonoma County Winegrowers Karissa Krus talk about the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience. For tickets and information visit healdsburgwineandfood.com.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.